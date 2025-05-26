A big decision has been taken with Harry Gray.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big decision has been taken with young Leeds United forward Harry Gray who is away on international duty with England’s under-17s.

Gray is part of the England under-17s squad competing at the under-17s Euros in Albania and the Leeds teen has been handed his first competitive start at the level for Monday evening’s crucial group stage finale against the Czech Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray was named on the bench for the group stage games against the Netherlands and Italy and was brought on as a second-half substitute in both contests.

After a 1-1 draw against Belgium, England suffered a 4-2 defeat against Italy which has left their destiny out of their own hands.

Gray, though, has now been brought into the XI by boss Neil Ryan having only made his debut at the level in February with two outings in friendlies against the Netherlands.

Tonight's game is a 7.30pm kick-of at the Stadium Arena Egnatia in Rrogozhine. The game can be watched on UEFA.TV.