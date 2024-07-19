Harrogate Town v Leeds United live: Team news and updates from pre-season friendly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United face their first pre-season friendly in front of fans this evening with a trip to League Two hosts and nearby neighbours Harrogate Town (kick-off 7.30pm).

This evening’s contest will provide fans with the first sight of Daniel Farke’s side in action since May’s heart-breaking defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton. Tonight’s game also represents one of just two Leeds pre-season friendlies which are being played in front of fans this summer.

The Whites will head to Germany on the back of tonight’s game for a pre-season training camp. As well as training, Farke’s side will take in pre-season friendlies played behind closed doors in Germany, details of which have not been disclosed as fans are urged not to travel.

Upon their return, Leeds will then face Valencia at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 3 ahead of the following weekend’s first game of the new Championship season at home to Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10.

FRIDAY FRIENDLY: As Leeds United visit Harrogate Town, above.

Here, upon landing at the Exercise Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news as it lands and line-ups followed by match updates and then post-match reaction and analysis. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites XI.

Leeds team news

Leeds are not known to have any injuries following the summer returns of both Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk, although Bamford was seeing his workload increased gradually upon his recovery from a knee problem. Tonight’s friendly is expected to be a first team game with everything pointing towards a full strength squad.