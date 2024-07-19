Harrogate Town v Leeds United live: Team news and updates from pre-season friendly
This evening’s contest will provide fans with the first sight of Daniel Farke’s side in action since May’s heart-breaking defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton. Tonight’s game also represents one of just two Leeds pre-season friendlies which are being played in front of fans this summer.
The Whites will head to Germany on the back of tonight’s game for a pre-season training camp. As well as training, Farke’s side will take in pre-season friendlies played behind closed doors in Germany, details of which have not been disclosed as fans are urged not to travel.
Upon their return, Leeds will then face Valencia at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 3 ahead of the following weekend’s first game of the new Championship season at home to Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10.
Here, upon landing at the Exercise Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news as it lands and line-ups followed by match updates and then post-match reaction and analysis. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites XI.
Leeds team news
Leeds are not known to have any injuries following the summer returns of both Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk, although Bamford was seeing his workload increased gradually upon his recovery from a knee problem. Tonight’s friendly is expected to be a first team game with everything pointing towards a full strength squad.
Predicted Leeds line up: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Rothwell; Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe.
Harrogate Town v Leeds United live
Key Events
7.30pm kick-off
As Leeds United visit Harrogate Town tonight.
Predicted Leeds XI
We're back. Good evening from Harrogate Town!
Arrivals
As soon as we get them here at the Exercise Stadium. Expecting a first team squad, possibly with a few youngsters too. Lovely evening here in Harrogate, actually feels like summer for once. Enjoy it while you can.
One man who definitely won't be here: Rasmus gone
One notable arrival
Eddie Gray arrives, looking very smart as always.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Harrogate Town: Meslier, Firpo, Debayo, Rodon, Ampadu, Rothwell, Gruev, James, Rutter, Piroe, Joseph.
Harry Gray on the bench
Leeds subs, including Harry Gray: Cairns, Darlow, Struijk, Byram, Crew, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Thomas, Chambers.
Harrogate Town team
Warm ups done
Very busy here already.
All set!
Feels like a carnival atmosphere here in the sunshine. A first Harry Gray chants from the Leeds fans.
Swapping ends
A first Ampadu chant as well.
UNDERWAY!
1: Harrogate Town get us going
Three centre backs for Leeds
2: Ampadu, Rodon and Debayo. Rodon the middle one, Firpo left wing back, James right wing back
Neat turn
3: By Firpo, bright play, turns his man and is hacked down. Free kick, but moments later he puts a simple pass out for a throw.
The midfield
4: Gruev and Rothwell. Joseph is the no 9, though often swapping with Piroe, Rutter floating about in behind.
CHANCE LEEDS
5: Cross from the right headed wide by Piroe
