Harrogate Town goalkeeper in late Leeds United mind games ploy as manager hopes for 'unforgettable' evening
The experienced stopper has described Harrogate's visit to Elland Road this weekend as a 'free hit', whilst manager Simon Weaver hopes the game is an 'unforgettable' experience for all the right reasons.
Speaking to The Guardian, Belshaw said: “It is a massive game for the football club, not just financially, but for us as players: we get to test ourselves against some of the best players in the country.
"It is a free hit for us. Hopefully we can put on a performance and potentially cause an upset.”
Weaver, meanwhile, added: "There’s so many games that come and go that perhaps are forgettable; this will be unforgettable. We’ve got to make sure it’s unforgettable for the right reasons.”
Harrogate are 21st in League Two, fourth-bottom of the Football League, and have won just one of their last eight encounters. Admittedly, that win did come in their most recent game away to Barrow AFC, but the team are undoubtedly on a tricky run of form.
Leeds come into this tie having gone unbeaten in their last eight Championship games, whilst boasting the division's best home record with 10 wins and two draws from 13 matches.
Kick-off at Elland Road is at 5:45pm.
