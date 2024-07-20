Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United beat Harrogate Town 3-0 in their first friendly of the summer on Friday night

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver believes Friday night's scoreline flattered Leeds United. Leeds recorded a 3-0 win at Wetherby Road as they got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start against their League Two opponents.

An effort from Junior Firpo gave Daniel Farke's side a lead in the first half before Georginio Rutter and Sam Chambers found the back of the net after the break to secure a dominant victory for the Whites. However, Harrogate had their chances in the game and managed to hit the woodwork through a Stephen Duke-McKenna free-kick.

Weaver was proud of how his side performed against what was a strong Leeds side, with Farke giving game time to a host of last season's star performers in North Yorkshire, and the Harrogate boss felt the score didn't reflect the story of the contest.

"I was very pleased with the performance,” Weaver said after the game. “I thought that we looked like we had a good structure, we were well-organised and the communication across the back was very good.

"We managed to put pressure on the ball when we could when the distances were short or when their passing was a bit slower, so we could get up the pitch.

"I thought that we held out strong, and I was a bit disappointed when the third one went in because I thought that the scoreline probably flattered them somewhat.

"We were just looking at something because there may be a cup game where you draw a bigger outfit or situations arise where we have got to box clever and not be open."

Leeds will head to Germany now for a pre-season training camp, with their next friendly set to be played behind closed doors. Supporters will have the chance to watch the Whites in action on one more occasion before Portsmouth head to Elland Road on the opening day of the season, with the club hosting La Liga side Valencia on August 3.