Hammer double blow for Leeds United relegation rival with injury to star man as new boss is eyed

The managerless Foxes have now lost seven of their last eight league games which have yielded just a single point via the 1-1 draw at Brentford in mid-March. Leicester, though, were dealt an additional blow in Saturday’s reverse at home to Bournemouth in which star player Harvey Barnes was forced off injured in the 58th minute.

Leicester were already 1-0 down to a Phillip Billing strike at the time and were unable to respond as they fell to a 19th defeat of the Premier League season, more than any other team in the division. The Foxes, who are second-bottom, are reportedly close to appointing ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch as their new boss and replacement for Brenden Rodgers who departed the club at the start of the month.