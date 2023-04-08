News you can trust since 1890
Hammer double blow for Leeds United relegation rival with injury to star man as new boss is eyed

Leeds United’s rapidly sliding relegation-battling rivals Leicester City were dealt a double blow in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read

The managerless Foxes have now lost seven of their last eight league games which have yielded just a single point via the 1-1 draw at Brentford in mid-March. Leicester, though, were dealt an additional blow in Saturday’s reverse at home to Bournemouth in which star player Harvey Barnes was forced off injured in the 58th minute.

Leicester were already 1-0 down to a Phillip Billing strike at the time and were unable to respond as they fell to a 19th defeat of the Premier League season, more than any other team in the division. The Foxes, who are second-bottom, are reportedly close to appointing ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch as their new boss and replacement for Brenden Rodgers who departed the club at the start of the month.

INJURY: For Harvey Barnes, left, in Leicester City's defeat at home to Bournemouth. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.INJURY: For Harvey Barnes, left, in Leicester City's defeat at home to Bournemouth. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.
