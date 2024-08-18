Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hammer blow has been dealt to an upcoming Leeds opponent.

Leeds United’s next opponents Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a big blow ahead of next Friday night’s Yorkshire derby against the Whites.

Danny Rohl’s Owls approached Sunday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Sunderland having made the perfect start to the new season with two wins out of two.

Wednesday had hammered Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Hillsborough in their opening game of the new league campaign before recording a 2-1 triumph at Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Owls then took in their second game of the new Championship season in Sunday’s clash at Sunderland but Rohl’s side suffered a 4-0 hammering in which they were 3-0 down with just 24 minutes on the clock.

Dennis Cerkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien all netted as part of the early blitz and any hopes of a second-half Owls comeback were dashed just two minutes after the break when Mayenda bagged his second and Sunderland’s fourth.

Ex-Whites youngster Jack Clarke - a man who Leeds but also several Premier League clubs are keen on - again dazzled for the Black Cats who are one of just three sides to start the new season with six points out of a possible six.

Burnley already top of the pile with a goal difference of plus eight, followed by Sunderland in second place and then Watford who also have a 100 per cent record in third place.