Whites captain Liam Cooper has paid an emotional tribute to his teammate and best friend Stuart Dallas with a vow and final four aim upon the star’s imminent retirement.

United’s promotion-winning Northern Ireland international star Dallas announced this week that he would be retiring at the end of the season having not played since suffering a femoral fracture against Manchester City back in April 2022.

Leeds will pay tribute to Dallas during today’s Championship hosting of Blackburn Rovers, ahead of which Cooper has hailed Dallas as a team mate and best friend as he outlined United’s determination to seal promotion for the retiring star.

Writing in his matchday programme column, Cooper said: “Naturally, over the past weeks, when I learnt not only my teammate but also my best friend, Stuart Dallas was going to retire, I was gutted. So were the rest of the squad, with the announcement earlier this week.

"It's hard to put into words the impact Stu has had on me and this football club as a whole. He's rightly etched his name into history at this great club and he has some fantastic moments throughout his career.