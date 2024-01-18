Gus Poyet spent time at Elland Road as an assistant manager and he likes what he sees from Leeds United at present

Former Leeds United assistant manager Gus Poyet has hailed the 'common sense' his former club displayed in appointing Daniel Farke last summer. Farke signed a four-year contract at Elland Road in July to lead the club into a bright new era under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises and that decision has paid dividends so far.

As it stands the Whites are fourth in the Championship table, seven points off the top two pace, but well and truly in the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Farke has brought the best out of a number of key individuals with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter playing leading roles in attack, while Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier are amongst those who have been revitalised at the back.

The German has shown a level-headed approach in times of difficulty, too, as he experienced with wantaway players during the summer transfer window, while the relationship and rapport he has built up with the Elland Road faithful has seen him praised. Poyet, then, has been left with no doubt that Leeds hired the right man before the start of the campaign and he'll be keeping a keen eye on their results over the next few months.

“I think they made a very, very good decision this summer with a coach," Poyet told Football League World.

“Sometimes you would like to be in that position where Leeds need a coach and you put your name in. Then you say: ‘Wait a moment, why him and not me?’

“In this case, top decision. He won the Championship twice with Norwich City. It was so clever and just common sense.