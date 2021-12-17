The Gunners boss has revealed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will play no part against the Whites and that Arsenal are waiting on news of coronavirus testing results regarding the rest of the squad.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Gunners captaincy earlier this week following a series of disciplinary issues and was not considered for Wednesday night's Premier League fixture at home to West Ham.

Asked if the striker would now be available for selection to face Leeds, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference: "No, he’s not available for selection. For this game he is not available for selection."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPDATE: From Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

The Gunners boss was also asked about any other squad fitness issues, and on Arsenal's current situation with coronavirus.

"We are good, we are waiting for more tests which we will have this afternoon," said Arteta on the Covid-19 situation.

"This is the only thing we can do, wait and see."

On general squad fitness, Arteta revealed: "We had a couple of issues in the week. We will train today and see how everybody is feeling today."

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has had a recent groin issue and missed the midweek clash against West Ham.

Arteta is also without defender Sead Kolasinac due to an ankle injury, the left back expected back in January.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.