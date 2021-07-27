Leeds United travel to Nethermoor Park tonight. Pic: YEP

When is Guiseley v Leeds United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side travel to Nethermoor Park this evening (July 27) for a first friendly of the summer.

The Whites have a busy week of action after setting up four games in five days.

United's clash against the Lions will kick off at 19.30 this evening.

Can I stream Guiseley v Leeds United online?

Unfortunately not.

There will be now live stream available for the game tonight.

United, though, say near-live clips, goals and highlights will be available on all of Leeds United's social channels throughout the game, whilst full match replay and highlights will be available on LUTV.

Are there any other ways I can follow Guiseley v Leeds United?

In short, yes.

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be running a live blog during the game from the Nethermoor Park press box with minute by minute updates.

Check out the live blog here exclusively on our dedicated Leeds United section.

Are there any tickets available for Guiseley v Leeds United?

The game has now sold out and Guiseley have said no tickets will be available on the night for supporters.

The fixture will go ahead without any restrictions after the UK government gave the green light for the return of fans in full earlier this month.

Guiseley, though, would like fans to remain vigilant if they are attending Nethermoor Park.

A club statement said: "Whilst we understand that pre-season friendly matches at local clubs are usually an opportunity to get up close to the team and management, please remember that we are in very different times from the other occasions when we have hosted your team.

"We would ask that you please do not approach any player or member of staff and ask for a photograph or autograph or stand within two metres of them.

"It is vitally important that you do not enter the pitch even at the end of the match.