Guiseley 2 Leeds United 3 - Adam Forshaw returns from injury as young Whites start pre-season with victory

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was also present at Nethermoor and looked on as Leeds went ahead in the 17th minute through a Crysencio Summerville penalty.

The tricky Dutchman won the spot kick after being tripped following some nifty footwork and Summerville coolly slotted home the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Guiseley then drew level just seven minutes later as Kaine Felix broke clear down the right hand side and sent in a low cross that Bailey Thompson side footed past Elia Caprile.

WINNING START: To this summer's pre-season friendlies for Leeds United at Guiseley. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The rest of the half then became the Sam Greenwood free-kick show as the Whites won three set pieces on the edge of the box.

Greenwood took them all and sent the first two over before the third hit the wall and Amari Miller scooped the rebound over.

But Greenwood made it fourth time lucky when curling a rasping effort into the top left corner.

The strike put the Whites 2-1 up at the break but Leeds were dealt a blow shortly after the restart when Joe Gelhardt took a knock and hobbled off injured to be replaced by Max Dean.

As one Whites player went off with an injury, another one came back from one as first team midfielder Adam Forshaw was brought on to huge cheers on the hour mark.

As Guiseley looked to draw level, the second half for Leeds became about digging in and Forshaw looked in good shape in the holding midfield role.

With seven minutes left, Leeds opened up a two-goal cushion as more superb skill from Summerville took him the byline to provide the opportunity to send in a low cross from which substitute Charlie Allen could not miss.

Guiseley pulled a goal back within 60 seconds as Lewis Hey slammed home from a tight angle after Elia Caprile's initial save.

The strike set up a grandstand finish but United's young side held firm to ensure pre-season began with a win.

