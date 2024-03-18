'Gritty' Leeds United in 'dreamland' as two players vie for fans' top plaudits

JOY: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto celebrates opening the scoring against Millwall

The YEP Leeds United Jury had their say after a win that took the Whites to the top of the Championship table going into the international break

NEIL GREWER

“We’re Leeds United, we’re top of the league” was sung loud and proud by the Leeds faithful seconds after Dan James eventually slotted home the second goal, before it was bellowed out again at the end of the game.

This was a song few would have expected to be singing a mere 13 games after a two-game loss at the end of 2023 with Leeds 17 points behind the now-toppled Championship leaders, Leicester City. Incredible, magnificent, dreamland. Once again, Leeds found a way to defeat a physical, awkward and organised team and once again class was apparent throughout the Leeds team.

Millwall had a spell in the game but when they managed to hit the target, Illan Meslier was in no mood to be beaten – three goals in 13 games conceded speaks for itself. Willy Gnonto hit a banger of an opening goal from outside the box and Leeds hit the post twice and had a certain penalty denied by the referee. It was a deserved victory with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter (two assists) the brightest shining lights.

Man of the match: Daniel Farke – without whom none of the above would have been possible.

DAVID WATKINS

Finally we are top of the table! Our astonishing run of results since the turn of the year has whittled down what seemed to be an impossible gap to nothing at all. It is easy to forget too that our three automatic promotion rivals have also strung terrific runs of results together but we have simply been irresistible.

We all knew how Millwall would play this one – Neil Harris has a reputation built over many years and in the four games since he’d returned, the Lions had ground out vital results playing in his image. The problem for Millwall though is that we have come to accept teams will play that way, try to bully us, and we are now finding our own way to combat it.

Millwall were ably assisted in their strong arm tactics by another very weak referee who called many fouls against the visitors but did nowhere near enough to stamp it out. Willy Gnonto got us on the way with a fabulous run and strike and Dan James was the epitome of calm to place the ball through a crowd of legs for the second. Millwall did eventually begin to play and pushed us all the way to the end but it was too little too late. Eight cup finals now left … but let’s enjoy the break first!

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds, 17 points behind Leicester as the new year came in, are now sitting very proud at the top of the Championship. The 2-0 win wasn’t the prettiest game as Millwall decided to kick anything in a white shirt and the referee certainly wasn’t the best, shall we say.

Although Leeds started well, it took a while to trouble the Millwall defence but eventually they found a way behind them and Willy Gnonto finished superbly. Crysencio Summerville could have made it 2-0 but for a fantastic save by Matija Sarkic. Leeds were well worth more than the one goal they had at the break.

The second half was a little muted and after a flurry of substitutes by Millwall, the visitors got on top and they had a few chances. Gnonto then hobbled off after a crude challenge and Dan James came on. The winger didn’t disappoint and kept his cool when legs were flying everywhere to double the lead. He should have had a second but his superb shot hit a post and bounced to safety.

Unbeaten in 2024, unbeaten at home all season, you just have to smile knowing that after all that hard work, Leeds are now the hunted not the hunters. Enjoy the break and we go again after the international break.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter. Never stopped.

ANDY RHODES

With the FA Cup grabbing many of the headlines this weekend, the Championship went somewhat under the radar. The now long-running story, though, is that Leeds United are on a run that continues to break records and has taken them to top spot for the first time this season.

If United were to do it, they would have to break down a Millwall team with the sole intention to disrupt their flow. The visitors did that well in the first half, almost to their detriment had the referee had a better grip of the game. However, once Willy Gnonto put Leeds in front, the visitors rarely looked like mounting a comeback.

Georginio Rutter was constantly waiting for another chance to cause Millwall problems and his two assists again prove his value. If United’s creativity keeps up, who knows where we’ll end up. This was a gritty performance but one that again demonstrates that when they have to, Leeds can dig in and get the job done.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

MIKE GILL

An important win but also a very satisfying performance from the Whites. Leeds showed a rare combination of flair and discipline to humble Harris’ hackers. The absence of a definite penalty for an awful assault by Jake Cooper on Joe Rodon and a plethora of near misses, including rattled posts from Georginio Rutter and Dan James produced a comprehensive win.

Rutter may frustrate at times with his lack of a killer instinct in front of goal, but he more than makes up for it with his unrivalled creativity. His first assist found Willy Gnonto who still had a lot of work to do before muscling his way through and hitting a great left footed shot into the Millwall net. The second assist was sheer brilliance. It split the Lions defence and found Dan James at the far post. The little Welshman took almost too much time before picking his spot and beating the goalkeeper and three other defenders who vainly tried to defend their goalline.

Farke’s men can go into the international break sitting on top of the Championship. This incredible achievement may not last but they should enjoy the moment. They deserve it!