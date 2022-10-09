'Grim, very replaceable' - Leeds United fans react to Palace loss with common theme and fear
Leeds United fell to a third defeat of the season in Sunday’s clash at Crystal Palace despite going ahead and plenty of Whites fans were left expressing their dismay at what they saw.
Jesse Marsch’s side dominated the opening exchanges at Selhurst Park and took a tenth-minute lead through Pascal Struijk after brilliant work from Brenden Aaronson but Leeds then wasted chances to double their advantage.
Palace made the Whites pay by equalising through an Odsonne Edouard header from their first attempt at goal of the game and Patrick Vieira’s side then pushed on in the second half before bagging a 76th-minute winner through Eberechi Eze.
Here is a selection of views from Whites fans on social media with plenty predicting another relegation battle.
Gnonto, Perkins, Gyabi and Hjelde have to be close to getting minutes at this point. Perhaps not vs Arsenal, but soon. “The old guard” are looking very replaceable. #LUFC – Some Dane @BenBuford11
Is there a team in the league we are confident in beating? I'm struggling to think who. #lufc – Neil Maguire @neilmag00
Threw away points today against a poor palace side. Hard to take #lufc – Liam Fernandez @liam69ers
So far this season we have used Bamford Gelhardt Rodrigo and James up front I wish we could just let Rodders (or Willy) step up and use 1 striker to settle into the role. Bring Paddy on in second half if needed #lufc –
Ghost Rhubarb @GhostRhubarb
It’s clear Bielsa worked miracles in that first season back in the Prem - likely never to be repeated with our player budget - just hope we don’t get dragged into a relegation battle #lufc –
Martin Garrity @mjgarrity72
Should have been out of sight first half. Cooper cost us the first goal and we had no creativity 2nd half. Chelsea apart our return against average teams has been poor #lufc #leeds #leedsunited #leedsleedsleeds #lufcawaydays #lufccommunity #lufcfamily – Legendsofleeds @legendsofleeds
I’m really hoping Jesse Marsch succeeds, but Leeds playing is worrying. If they lose to Arsenal (likely) & draw Leicester, it’ll be same points from # of games as last year - with a *much* easier fixture. Buck stops with manager and right now it’s not good enough. #LUFC #USMNT – BerhalterOut @usmnt13
Poor game management lost us that game imo. After they made the formation change we couldn’t get into the game. We should wait until we have given away two goals before making changes #LUFC – LUFC IN LA @leedsfannla
Grim watching today - can't see Bamford and Rodders scoring enough to keep us up this year. Also without a PL standard partner with Koch we're going to concede a lot. #lufc – Sam @samlufc_
Relegation battle again it is then #lufc – Svein /@SveinPettersen