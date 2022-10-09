Jesse Marsch’s side dominated the opening exchanges at Selhurst Park and took a tenth-minute lead through Pascal Struijk after brilliant work from Brenden Aaronson but Leeds then wasted chances to double their advantage.

Palace made the Whites pay by equalising through an Odsonne Edouard header from their first attempt at goal of the game and Patrick Vieira’s side then pushed on in the second half before bagging a 76th-minute winner through Eberechi Eze.

Here is a selection of views from Whites fans on social media with plenty predicting another relegation battle.

DEFEAT: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze fires home the winning goal to condemn Leeds United to a 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Gnonto, Perkins, Gyabi and Hjelde have to be close to getting minutes at this point. Perhaps not vs Arsenal, but soon. “The old guard” are looking very replaceable. #LUFC – Some Dane @BenBuford11

Is there a team in the league we are confident in beating? I'm struggling to think who. #lufc – Neil Maguire @neilmag00

Threw away points today against a poor palace side. Hard to take #lufc – Liam Fernandez @liam69ers

So far this season we have used Bamford Gelhardt Rodrigo and James up front I wish we could just let Rodders (or Willy) step up and use 1 striker to settle into the role. Bring Paddy on in second half if needed #lufc –

Ghost Rhubarb @GhostRhubarb

It’s clear Bielsa worked miracles in that first season back in the Prem - likely never to be repeated with our player budget - just hope we don’t get dragged into a relegation battle #lufc –

Martin Garrity @mjgarrity72

Should have been out of sight first half. Cooper cost us the first goal and we had no creativity 2nd half. Chelsea apart our return against average teams has been poor #lufc #leeds #leedsunited #leedsleedsleeds #lufcawaydays #lufccommunity #lufcfamily – Legendsofleeds @legendsofleeds

I’m really hoping Jesse Marsch succeeds, but Leeds playing is worrying. If they lose to Arsenal (likely) & draw Leicester, it’ll be same points from # of games as last year - with a *much* easier fixture. Buck stops with manager and right now it’s not good enough. #LUFC #USMNT – BerhalterOut @usmnt13

Poor game management lost us that game imo. After they made the formation change we couldn’t get into the game. We should wait until we have given away two goals before making changes #LUFC – LUFC IN LA @leedsfannla

Grim watching today - can't see Bamford and Rodders scoring enough to keep us up this year. Also without a PL standard partner with Koch we're going to concede a lot. #lufc – Sam @samlufc_