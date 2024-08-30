'Great things' - Final Leeds United signing makes Whites vow in first words after transfer
Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt has quickly made a Leeds United vow in declaring what to expect from him after sealing a late deadline day switch from FC St Gallen.
The versatile 24-year-old Swiss full back was confirmed as United’s final signing of the summer transfer window on Friday night, joining the Whites for £3.3m on a four-year deal.
Speaking to Sky Sports News with the ink barely dry on his contract, the new signing was asked what Leeds fans could expect from him and declared: “They can expect that I will give everything, every time. I will give my best in training, in the games, I will be professional.”
Expressing how he felt in signing for the club, the full-back declared: “I am really excited. It was my dream to come to England, especially a club like Leeds so I am really happy to be here. I am just waiting to achieve great things here.”
