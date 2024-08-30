Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Schmidt has issued his first words upon becoming Leeds United’s final signing of the summer transfer window.

Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt has quickly made a Leeds United vow in declaring what to expect from him after sealing a late deadline day switch from FC St Gallen.

The versatile 24-year-old Swiss full back was confirmed as United’s final signing of the summer transfer window on Friday night, joining the Whites for £3.3m on a four-year deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports News with the ink barely dry on his contract, the new signing was asked what Leeds fans could expect from him and declared: “They can expect that I will give everything, every time. I will give my best in training, in the games, I will be professional.”

Expressing how he felt in signing for the club, the full-back declared: “I am really excited. It was my dream to come to England, especially a club like Leeds so I am really happy to be here. I am just waiting to achieve great things here.”