Leeds were left frustrated by their own profligacy in front of goal and the officials’ display at Elland Road on Tuesday night as Sunderland held the Whites to a stalemate in front of a home crowd eager to take advantage of Leicester City’s slip-up.
The Foxes were beaten 1-0 by struggling Millwall earlier in the night, but Leeds could not find a breakthrough against a miserly Black Cats outfit who rode their luck during the second half as United were denied a stonewall penalty kick for a handball by Luke O’Nien.
1. Illan Meslier - 6/10
Made a couple of good stops but his distribution was poor at times, gave the ball back to Sunderland.
2. Archie Gray - 7/10
Dealt well with one of the division's trickiest wingers. Did well on the ball too. Wanted it far more often than he got it.
3. Joe Rodon - 6/10
Bypassed too easily by Clarke in the first half, struggled with passing at times like Ampadu.
4. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10
Didn't hit his usual standards, particularly with his passing through lines. Inaccuracy was an issue. Looked flustered a couple of times.
5. Junior Firpo - 6/10
One loose tackle that led to a customary yellow, couldn't make a big difference on the attack but was steady for the most part.
6. Glen Kamara - 6/10
Won the ball a lot of times, showed fight and energy off the ball. Didn't have it all his own way in possession but there was some smart stuff.
