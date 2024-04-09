Leeds were left frustrated by their own profligacy in front of goal and the officials’ display at Elland Road on Tuesday night as Sunderland held the Whites to a stalemate in front of a home crowd eager to take advantage of Leicester City’s slip-up.

The Foxes were beaten 1-0 by struggling Millwall earlier in the night, but Leeds could not find a breakthrough against a miserly Black Cats outfit who rode their luck during the second half as United were denied a stonewall penalty kick for a handball by Luke O’Nien.

Here are the ratings.

Illan Meslier - 6/10 Made a couple of good stops but his distribution was poor at times, gave the ball back to Sunderland.

Archie Gray - 7/10 Dealt well with one of the division's trickiest wingers. Did well on the ball too. Wanted it far more often than he got it.

Joe Rodon - 6/10 Bypassed too easily by Clarke in the first half, struggled with passing at times like Ampadu.

Ethan Ampadu - 6/10 Didn't hit his usual standards, particularly with his passing through lines. Inaccuracy was an issue. Looked flustered a couple of times.

Junior Firpo - 6/10 One loose tackle that led to a customary yellow, couldn't make a big difference on the attack but was steady for the most part.