Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Rotherham United as one 3/10 given amongst 8s and 9s

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville (2) ensured Leeds’ unbeaten run at the start of 2024 stretched to nine games in all competitions, seeing off a poor Millers outfit at Elland Road on Saturday, February 10.

The Dutchman’s Panenka-style penalty clinched all three points after Bamford’s controversial opener and a counter-attacking goal set up by Georginio Rutter, who registered his tenth Championship assist this term. It is the sixth straight league game Leeds have won since the turn of the year.