Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Rotherham United as one 3/10 given amongst 8s and 9s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his thoughts on the performances of Leeds United’s players during the win over Rotherham United this afternoon.
By Graham Smyth
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:14 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville (2) ensured Leeds’ unbeaten run at the start of 2024 stretched to nine games in all competitions, seeing off a poor Millers outfit at Elland Road on Saturday, February 10.

The Dutchman’s Panenka-style penalty clinched all three points after Bamford’s controversial opener and a counter-attacking goal set up by Georginio Rutter, who registered his tenth Championship assist this term. It is the sixth straight league game Leeds have won since the turn of the year.

Here are the ratings.

Didn't have a huge deal to do but then in the final few minutes was called into action a couple of times and his work was up to scratch.

1. Illan Meslier - 8/10

Didn't have a huge deal to do but then in the final few minutes was called into action a couple of times and his work was up to scratch. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Looked more like a veteran right-back than a 17-year-old midfielder. Not found wanting, at all, against a physical side. Some good football going forward.

2. Archie Gray - 8/10

Looked more like a veteran right-back than a 17-year-old midfielder. Not found wanting, at all, against a physical side. Some good football going forward. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Solid, steady and brought a calming presence. Showed his leadership in periods where it threatened to get a bit frantic.

3. Joe Rodon - 8/10

Solid, steady and brought a calming presence. Showed his leadership in periods where it threatened to get a bit frantic. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Some terrific passing from the back and plenty of physical defending. Strode out with the ball well too. Played like a good midfielder at centre-back.

4. Ethan Ampadu - 9/10

Some terrific passing from the back and plenty of physical defending. Strode out with the ball well too. Played like a good midfielder at centre-back. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Rotherham tried to target his side but he stood up to it. Steadier defensive performance than Tuesday night. Made the opener.

5. Junior Firpo - 7/10

Rotherham tried to target his side but he stood up to it. Steadier defensive performance than Tuesday night. Made the opener. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Controlled things, kept the pressure on Rotherham, moved the ball well, covered his usual distance and deserved the 15 minutes of rest Farke gave him at the end.

6. Ilia Gruev - 8/10

Controlled things, kept the pressure on Rotherham, moved the ball well, covered his usual distance and deserved the 15 minutes of rest Farke gave him at the end. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Graham SmythRotherham UnitedPatrick BamfordCrysencio SummervilleMillers