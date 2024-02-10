Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Rotherham United as one 3/10 given amongst 8s and 9s

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville (2) ensured Leeds’ unbeaten run at the start of 2024 stretched to nine games in all competitions, seeing off a poor Millers outfit at Elland Road on Saturday, February 10.
The Dutchman’s Panenka-style penalty clinched all three points after Bamford’s controversial opener and a counter-attacking goal set up by Georginio Rutter, who registered his tenth Championship assist this term. It is the sixth straight league game Leeds have won since the turn of the year.
1. Illan Meslier - 8/10
Didn't have a huge deal to do but then in the final few minutes was called into action a couple of times and his work was up to scratch. Photo: Nigel French
2. Archie Gray - 8/10
Looked more like a veteran right-back than a 17-year-old midfielder. Not found wanting, at all, against a physical side. Some good football going forward. Photo: George Wood
3. Joe Rodon - 8/10
Solid, steady and brought a calming presence. Showed his leadership in periods where it threatened to get a bit frantic. Photo: George Wood
4. Ethan Ampadu - 9/10
Some terrific passing from the back and plenty of physical defending. Strode out with the ball well too. Played like a good midfielder at centre-back. Photo: George Wood
5. Junior Firpo - 7/10
Rotherham tried to target his side but he stood up to it. Steadier defensive performance than Tuesday night. Made the opener. Photo: George Wood
6. Ilia Gruev - 8/10
Controlled things, kept the pressure on Rotherham, moved the ball well, covered his usual distance and deserved the 15 minutes of rest Farke gave him at the end. Photo: George Wood