Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Norwich City as ‘colossal’ defensive duo given 9/10

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances against Norwich City on Wednesday night.
The Whites came into this one knowing a win would put them within touching distance of the Championship’s automatic promotion places but an in-form Canaries side stood in their way. Leeds had begun 2024 with a one hundred per cent record, defeating Birmingham City, Peterborough United, Cardiff City and most recently Preston North End to make it four wins from four. Never before had the club recorded five consecutive wins at the beginning of a calendar year.

That was until United hung on to Patrick Bamford’s first-half strike at Elland Road to clinch a vital victory, moving within two points of the top two, courtesy of an excellent defensive display on the night.

Here are the ratings.

1. Illan Meslier - 7/10

2. Archie Gray - 9/10

3. Joe Rodon - 9/10

4. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10

5. Junior Firpo - 8/10

6. Glen Kamara - 7/10

