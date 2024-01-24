The Whites came into this one knowing a win would put them within touching distance of the Championship’s automatic promotion places but an in-form Canaries side stood in their way. Leeds had begun 2024 with a one hundred per cent record, defeating Birmingham City, Peterborough United, Cardiff City and most recently Preston North End to make it four wins from four. Never before had the club recorded five consecutive wins at the beginning of a calendar year.
That was until United hung on to Patrick Bamford’s first-half strike at Elland Road to clinch a vital victory, moving within two points of the top two, courtesy of an excellent defensive display on the night.
1. Illan Meslier - 7/10
Made the stops that he needed to make, as rare as they were. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Archie Gray - 9/10
Really solid defensively, showed strength and maturity out of possession. Good on the ball too, used it well. Dribbled well. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Joe Rodon - 9/10
Another colossal performance in the defence. Headed everything that moved in the air. Was careless with the ball a couple of times in the first half but had no issues in the second half. Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10
Did well in possession to get Leeds playing and was unlucky that some of his long balls didn't turn into more. Defended really well. Photo: Clive Brunskill
5. Junior Firpo - 8/10
Solid out of possession, played some nice stuff in possession. Stayed disciplined when Norwich had all that time on the ball. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Glen Kamara - 7/10
Had to put in a big shift in the middle. Wasn't at his absolute best but the effort couldn't be faulted at all. Photo: Clive Brunskill