Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v West Ham as quartet score 3/10 with seven 4s

Leeds United limped to a 3-1 defeat upon Sunday’s massive Whites chance at Premier League hosts West Ham United – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds began well and went ahead in the 18th minute through a terrific finish from top scorer Rodrigo who connected first time to a Weston McKennie long throw with a volley that was rifled past keeper Lukasz Fabianski from the middle of the box..

But the Irons drew level just after the half-hour mark as Declan Rice applied a neat finish arriving at the far post to a cross from Jarrod Bowen who had been played in down the right of United's defence.

The Whites then lost Patrick Bamford to injury and Sam Allardyce’s side completely wilted after the break en route to a 3-1 defeat. Leeds finally fell behind in the 72nd minute through Bowen who was played in behind Max Wober and clipped the ball past Joel Robles before surviving an offside check from VAR.

Leeds were given seven minutes of added time to respond but instead West Ham added a third in the 94th minute through Manuel Lanzini who netted from a Lucas Paqueta pullback to condemn the third-bottom Whites to another defeat.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a terrible afternoon at the London Stadium.

Joel Robles 7 - Made some big stops, commanded his area, came out to put pressure on forwards.

Luke Ayling 4 - Some blocks, some crosses into the area that might have been fruitful had Bamford still been on. Not enough.

Rasmus Kristensen 4 - Some sturdy defensive work but not enough.

Max Wober 4 - A similar story to his centre-back partner. Just not enough.