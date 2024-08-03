Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Valencia as star scores 9/10, 'nasty' showing among 8s

Leeds went ahead with just 16 minutes on the clock through rapidly emerging first-choice no 9 option Mateo Joseph who was slipped into the box by Georginio Rutter and then calmly turned his defender before stroking home a composed finish.

The Whites continued on the front foot and Joseph played a big part in United’s second goal, bumping into a defender to leave a loose ball for Rutter who surged forward, left a defender on the deck and then applied a beautiful lobbed finish beyond scrambling defenders.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took a 2-0 lead into the interval but the second half developed into a scrappy affair which featured plenty of Valencia fouls and one too many of them led to Raf Mir being sent off as a late challenge on Junior Firpo earned him a second booking.

Valencia tried to push Leeds back but Farke’s Whites looked to heading for a clean sheet until a Martin Tejon strike from the edge of the box took a huge deflection en route to beating keeper Illan Meslier. Leeds, though, had already done enough for victory which made it four wins out of four this summer.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an entertaining afternoon in the sunshine at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - A bystander in the first half. Put under a little pressure for a couple of kicks but had no saves to make. A little careless in possession after the break. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 6 - Quieter than Firpo with play concentrated more on the far side, but did get forward to support. Left the game prematurely with an injury. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 6 - Defended with physicality all afternoon, swept up situations well. Passing accuracy wasn't there in the first half. Could have had a goal. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 7 - Passed the ball nicely, took lots of responsibility in possession and did the rest of his job well. Could also have had a goal. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 8 - Perfectly solid at the back. Gave Leeds a threat down the left in the first half and contributed to attacks. Drew fouls, beat players. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales