Leeds went into the regular season's final day sat third and needing both a victory against Southampton plus a Huddersfield Town win at second-placed Ipswich Town to finish in the division's second automatic promotion place.
Yet instead the Whites got the total opposite, Southampton leaving Elland Road with a 2-1 victory and Ipswich sealing automatic promotion in style with a 2-0 win against the Terriers. Ipswich have ultimately finished six points clear of Leeds who will now face Farke’s former side Norwich City in the semi-finals of the play-offs, the winners facing either Southampton or West Brom in the Wembley final for a place in the country’s top flight.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a very frustrating final day at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier
5 - Made a smothering save. Another case of being beaten by too high a proportion of the shots he faced. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Sam Byram
6 - His link-up with Gnonto was the best thing about Leeds in the first half. Rash challenge on Che Adams showed his frustration. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Ethan Ampadu
5 - Dived in a few times but tried to keep Leeds high up the pitch in the second half. Wasn't at his absolute best. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Joe Rodon
5 - Unable to stop the run of Smallbone for the second goal, unable to reproduce the form that made him such a vital part of the team this season. Photo: Ed Sykes
5. Junior Firpo
4 - Provided some dangerous moments going forward but culpable of careless marking for the first and was undone completely for the second. Lucky not to get a second yellow. Photo: Ed Sykes
6. Ilia Gruev
6 - Like Kamara he wasn't able to shut down Saints in transition in the first half. Put himself about, though, showed fight even with the game so flat in the second half. Photo: Ed Sykes
