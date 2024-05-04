Leeds went into the regular season's final day sat third and needing both a victory against Southampton plus a Huddersfield Town win at second-placed Ipswich Town to finish in the division's second automatic promotion place.

Yet instead the Whites got the total opposite, Southampton leaving Elland Road with a 2-1 victory and Ipswich sealing automatic promotion in style with a 2-0 win against the Terriers. Ipswich have ultimately finished six points clear of Leeds who will now face Farke’s former side Norwich City in the semi-finals of the play-offs, the winners facing either Southampton or West Brom in the Wembley final for a place in the country’s top flight.