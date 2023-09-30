Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Southampton as trio score 3/10 and three 4s

Leeds United’s unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt end with a 3-1 defeat at Saturday’s Championship hosts Southampton – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
The Saints approached the contest having lost four games on the spin but Russell Martin’s side made a strong start and took just two minutes to open the scoring through Adam Armstrong. Kyle Walker-Peters advanced down the right and played a through ball between Liam Cooper and Sam Byram for Armstrong who advanced on Illan Meslier before producing a neat dinked finish from a tight angle.

Southampton then doubled their lead just after the half hour mark through Will Smallbone who prodded home a clinical finish following a cutback from Kamaldeen Sulemana who got in behind Jamie Shackleton down the left flank.

As part of a dreadful first half, things then got a whole lot worse just four minutes later when the Saints bagged a third as an Armstrong strike took a nick off Pascal Struijk for a Whites own goal. Armstrong was picked out by a crossfield pass into the box from Sulemana and the Saints attacker turned Byram inside out before unleashing a low drive which deflected off Struijk into the back of the net.

6 - Will be disappointed to have been dinked from the angle for the first but was let down by his defence for all three.6 - Will be disappointed to have been dinked from the angle for the first but was let down by his defence for all three.
Leeds finally pulled a goal back in the 58th minute via a neat turn and finish from Struijk at a corner but the damage had been done as Daniel Farke’s side fell to a second Championship defeat.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a day to forget at St Mary’s.

