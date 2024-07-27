Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Schalke 04 with new star among five to score 8/10

Three days after a 4-1 victory against Hannover 96, Daniel Farke’s Whites faced Bundesliga 2 outfit Schalke at Kümpel + Hellmeister Arena in Rhynern in the second outing of their German training camp. The contest marked United’s penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the new Championship season which sees Leeds start with the visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10.

Beforehand, the Whites will face Valencia at Elland Road next Saturday afternoon. But all eyes were on the second friendly in Germany against Schalke on Saturday for which the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was in attendance.

After a goalless first half, Mateo Joseph got on the end of a Jayden Bogle cross to head Leeds in front. The Whites then doubled their advantage through Georginio Rutter as Joel Piroe this time provided the assist with another cross. The goals from Joseph and Piroe sealed a 2-0 victory and here is how chief reporter Smyth rated the players.

Illan Meslier 6 - Made one good stop during a half in which he wasn't particularly tested. A couple of wayward passes.

Jayden Bogle 8 - Won his individual battle, getting the best of his winger time and time again. Did both sides of the game well. Claimed another assist, could have had two of them.

Joe Rodon 7 - Solid for the majority, barring a couple of brief lapses in the second half. Made big tackles, headers and produced blocks.

Max Wober 6 - Caused his side problems chasing a player high up the pitch, wayward with a couple of passes but made some important blocks, headers and challenges.

Junior Firpo 7 - Dealt with the ball well for the most part. Made runs that weren't always found. Helped create some pressure.