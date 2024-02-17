Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Plymouth as pair score 8/10, five 6s and one 5

Leeds made a bright start to the lunchtime kick-off at Home Park and went ahead in the tenth minute through a brilliant goal from Willy Gnonto. Georginio Rutter sent a high looping ball through for Gnonto who showed superb control to beat Lewis Gibson before prodding home a neat finish into the bottom right corner off the post.

As Leeds looked for a second goal, Rutter was denied by the frame of the goal six minutes before the break as his deflected shot after twisting and turning bounced back off the post. Plymouth improved after the break but the Whites finally opened up clear daylight over their hosts in the 73rd minute through Rutter who smashed home a bullet low finish through keeper Conor Hazard's legs.

Leeds were then denied by the frame of the goal for a second time in the 91st minute as a brilliant free-kick from substitute Dan James crashed back off the crossbar.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an eighth league win in a row for Daniel Farke’s side.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Distribution was a problem, kept going long and aimless. Shaky moment when he lost the ball in the second half after diving on it. Dealt well with a few set-pieces.

2 . Archie Gray 7 - Read some situations really well and nipped in to win the ball or intercept a pass. Wasn't able to get much going in terms of possession but looked after the ball better than others.

3 . Joe Rodon 6 - Uncharacteristic performance. Not at his usual level. Got caught running the ball out a couple of times, dived in to get his yellow.

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8 - Lots and lots of important defensive work, tackles, headers and blocks.

5 . Junior Firpo 5 - Didn't look comfortable defensively, got himself and the team into bother by diving in. Wasn't always at his most fluid going forward.