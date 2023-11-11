Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Plymouth Argyle as seven men score 8/10 but one 6
Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe had a dominant Whites 2-0 up at the interval and Leeds then squandered plenty of chances to add to their tally before Plymouth created a nervy conclusion as Ben Waine struck with six minutes left.
Leeds, though, had done enough for another victory which closed the gap on leaders Leicester City to eight points after the Foxes lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough for whom Whites loanee Sam Greenwood bagged the only goal of the game.
The game also featured an injury return for Junior Firpo who replaced Sam Byram as a second-half substitute after Byram himself went down needing treatment although Byram walked down the tunnel unaided after coming off.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a ninth victory of the Championship season for Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites who are now eight points behind both second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester.