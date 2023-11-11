Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Plymouth Argyle as seven men score 8/10 but one 6

Leeds United signed off for the November international break with a 2-1 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle – but how did we rate the performances?

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe had a dominant Whites 2-0 up at the interval and Leeds then squandered plenty of chances to add to their tally before Plymouth created a nervy conclusion as Ben Waine struck with six minutes left.

Leeds, though, had done enough for another victory which closed the gap on leaders Leicester City to eight points after the Foxes lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough for whom Whites loanee Sam Greenwood bagged the only goal of the game.

The game also featured an injury return for Junior Firpo who replaced Sam Byram as a second-half substitute after Byram himself went down needing treatment although Byram walked down the tunnel unaided after coming off.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a ninth victory of the Championship season for Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites who are now eight points behind both second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester.

Illan Meslier 7 - Made a couple of routine stops. Couldn't do anything with the goal. Kicking was largely fine.

Archie Gray 8 - Kept possession superbly in the first half. Wasn't able to get forward as much in the second half but continued to win battles and keep the ball well.

Joe Rodon 8 - Showed real leadership. Good on the ball, got stuck in and barked orders to keep his team-mates on it towards the end.

Liam Cooper 7 - Plymouth got in behind him a couple of times in the first half but was largely in control.

Sam Byram 8 - Did both sides of the same well, pressed the visitors intelligently and linked up with Summerville to good effect.