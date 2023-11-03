Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Leicester City as trio score 9/10, four 8s, two 6s

Leeds United halted the relentless run of Championship leaders Leicester City to record a brilliant 1-0 victory at the King Power – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 22:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 22:41 GMT

Leeds threatened from the outset and the Whites finally went ahead in the 58th minute as Georginio Rutter tapped home from close range after a brilliant Sam Byram header from a Dan James corner had been saved.

More chances then came United’s way but Daniel Farke’s side were then saved by an outstanding save from keeper Illan Meslier to keep out a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall header with 95 minutes on the clock.

Leicester could have gone 17 points clear of third-placed Leeds with a victory but the Whites instead cut the gap to 11 points as they also moved to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a brilliant night for Farke’s side at the King Power.

7 - Didn't have a huge amount to do for the vast majority, some of his kicking was a little wayward but pulled out a wondersave in stoppage time.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Didn't have a huge amount to do for the vast majority, some of his kicking was a little wayward but pulled out a wondersave in stoppage time.

8 - So composed. When Leeds were under the cosh his choice of pass helped them break. Dealt well with pressure from a very good winger.

2. Archie Gray

8 - So composed. When Leeds were under the cosh his choice of pass helped them break. Dealt well with pressure from a very good winger.

9 - Played on the front foot, jumped up to win the ball at the right time and passed it well. Seemed to be everywhere. Pocketed Vardy too.

3. Pascal Struijk

9 - Played on the front foot, jumped up to win the ball at the right time and passed it well. Seemed to be everywhere. Pocketed Vardy too.

9 - Aggressive and solid. Blocked shots, got up to win headers, used the ball well and carried it smartly at times.

4. Joe Rodon

9 - Aggressive and solid. Blocked shots, got up to win headers, used the ball well and carried it smartly at times.

6 - A stinker of a first half in which he came under huge pressure but he recovered really well, aided by Summerville. Some clever defending in the second half.

5. Sam Byram

6 - A stinker of a first half in which he came under huge pressure but he recovered really well, aided by Summerville. Some clever defending in the second half.

9 - Gave the Leicester attackers and midfield a horrible time of it. Got about the pitch. Clamped down on Dewsbury-Hall.

6. Ethan Ampadu

9 - Gave the Leicester attackers and midfield a horrible time of it. Got about the pitch. Clamped down on Dewsbury-Hall.

