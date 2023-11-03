Leeds United halted the relentless run of Championship leaders Leicester City to record a brilliant 1-0 victory at the King Power – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds threatened from the outset and the Whites finally went ahead in the 58th minute as Georginio Rutter tapped home from close range after a brilliant Sam Byram header from a Dan James corner had been saved.

More chances then came United’s way but Daniel Farke’s side were then saved by an outstanding save from keeper Illan Meslier to keep out a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall header with 95 minutes on the clock.

Leicester could have gone 17 points clear of third-placed Leeds with a victory but the Whites instead cut the gap to 11 points as they also moved to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a brilliant night for Farke’s side at the King Power.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Didn't have a huge amount to do for the vast majority, some of his kicking was a little wayward but pulled out a wondersave in stoppage time. Photo: Nick Potts

2 . Archie Gray 8 - So composed. When Leeds were under the cosh his choice of pass helped them break. Dealt well with pressure from a very good winger. Photo: Nick Potts

3 . Pascal Struijk 9 - Played on the front foot, jumped up to win the ball at the right time and passed it well. Seemed to be everywhere. Pocketed Vardy too. Photo: George Wood

4 . Joe Rodon 9 - Aggressive and solid. Blocked shots, got up to win headers, used the ball well and carried it smartly at times. Photo: Michael Regan

5 . Sam Byram 6 - A stinker of a first half in which he came under huge pressure but he recovered really well, aided by Summerville. Some clever defending in the second half. Photo: Michael Regan