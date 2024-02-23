Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Leicester City as four score 8/10, one 4, two 5s

Enzo Maresca's table-toppers went ahead in the 15th minute as Wout Faes applied a simple headed finish from a corner and the Foxes took a 1-0 lead into the break. Leicester then created a host of chances as they looked for a second goal but a combination of wayward finishing and solid goalkeeping from Illan Meslier ensured that they remained only one goal to the good.

Instead, Leeds drew level in the 80th minute as January recruit and second-half substitute Connor Roberts suddenly steered home a composed finish into the bottom left corner after Georginio Rutter broke into the box.

Elland Road went wild but that was nothing compared to the scenes just two minutes later as 17-year-old star Archie Gray unleashed a low drive which took two deflections en route to putting Daniel Farke's side ahead.

Leicester were given five minutes of added time to respond but instead Leeds bagged a third in the 94th minute through second-half substitute Patrick Bamford who got the final touch to a Dan James free-kick awarded for a foul on Rutter on the edge of the box.

The incredible victory made it nine league wins on the spin for Leeds who have now closed the gap to Leicester to just six points and also sit three points clear in the Championship's second automatic promotion place, albeit having played one game more.

Leeds, though, have a far better goal difference than both third-placed Ipswich Town and fourth-placed Southampton who are a further point behind ahead of Saturday’s 3pm games for the Saints and Tractor Boys. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an incredible contest at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Speed of his distribution didn't help when Leeds were struggling to play out. But he made some big saves to keep the score at 1-0.

2 . Archie Gray 7 - A few bits of nice football in the first half but he came under big pressure in the second half. The impact he made at left-back late on was crucial. Even if it goes down as an own goal, he made it happen.

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - A couple of difficult moments in the first half, walked a tightrope on the yellow but stuck to his task and made some big aerial challenges.

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8 - Drove Leeds forward from the back to help beat the Leicester press. Made some big tackles. Also walked a disciplinary tightrope. Led from the back late on.

5 . Junior Firpo 4 - Didn't offer enough. Couldn't get on the ball in the first half, one of the first times he had possession in the second half he gave it away dangerously.