Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Hearts with trio scoring 8/10 and bench upgrade

Leeds United signed off from pre-season with Sunday’s 1-0 victory at SPL side hosts Hearts – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds dominated from the outset and squandered a good chance in the early exchanges as Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville combined to play in Luis Sinisterra whose rising shot was beaten away by keeper Zander Clark. The Whites were then dealt an injury blow as Rutter suffered a knock and the record signing was eventually unable to continue and replaced by Bamford, leaving the pitch as he held his side.

Leeds, though, continued well on top and went ahead in the 38th minute with a strike that went down as a Frankie Kent own goal but was effectively netted by Luke Ayling. The Whites right back hurtled forward from right back to be played in by Summerville before producing a low finish across keeper Clark which Kent bundled home from close range.

Daniel Farke’s side looked to have added a second goal six minutes into the second half through Dan James who curled home a neat finish after a fine run into the box from the left but the goal was chalked off for Bamford obstructing the keeper. Another fine Whites chance was then wasted as substitute Willy Gnonto flashed a free header just wide.

Leeds had the chances to fill their boots but the Whites were dealt another injury in the closing stages as Bamford went to ground after feeling the back of his leg as he also took a clearance to the face chasing a ball down the right. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Sunday’s 1-0 win at Tynecastle Park.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - One save of note, which he made. A spectator other than that. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 8 - Very steady defensively, very involved offensively. Got forward well, linked up well, got himself a goal. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk 7 - Steady enough. Unfussy performance. Kept things ticking in possession. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

4 . Liam Cooper 7 - Had very little trouble with Shankland. Created a chance for Bamford with a lovely ball over the top. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales