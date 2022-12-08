Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Elche as duo score 7/10 but trio get 4s

Leeds United recovered from a poor first-half display to seal a 2-1 victory at Thursday night’s hosts Elche – but how did we rate the performances?

Elche thought they had taken an early lead in the fourth minute when Lucas Boye converted at the second attempt only to be flagged offside. Leeds then lost Crysencio Summerville to injury and Elche created a string of good chances before finally taking the lead on the stroke of half time.

The hosts switched the play from left to right and Josan was played in behind Leo Hjelde before producing a lovely lovely dinked chip over the onrushing Joel Robles for a finish that went in off the post. The pattern of the game continued after the restart but Leeds drew level through a neat move on the hour mark as Joe Gelhardt tapped home from a Sam Greenwood square ball after a lovely Jack Harrison pass. Whites boss Jesse Marsch then made six changes one minute later and Klich almost netted within seconds of being introduced as the Pole saw his curler tipped wide after a fine run from fellow substitute Mateo Joseph.

Both sides then had chances to bag the game's third goal and the Whites had to end the contest with ten men after substitute Sonny Perkins became injured with no further outfield players on the bench. Leeds, though, provided one final twist via a terrific strike from Klich who set himself 20 yards out and sent a beautiful shot into the top right corner to seal a 2-1 victory.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a friendly which also marked the 2022 edition of the Festa d’Elx Trophy.

1. Joel Robles 7 - Did little wrong, made a smart first half save and a good one in the second half. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling 5 - Tried to get forward but there was no obvious plan to get him on the ball in a dangerous area in the first half. Kept battling. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper 5 - Drawn into areas he didn't really want to be in as Elche bypassed the press ahead of him. Couldn't plug the gaps. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4. Pascal Struijk 5 - Not up to his usual standard, unable to produce much in possession to get Leeds going forward. More assured in second half. Photo: ISABEL INFANTES Photo Sales