Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Chelsea as star scores 9/10, three 8s but two 5s

Boss Daniel Farke made five changes to his side, several of which were forced as the German revealed pre-match that both Ilia Gruev and Georginio Rutter were forced to miss out after suffering problems in training. Jamie Shackleton had been set to start over Junior Firpo but missed out after feeling unwell whilst Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville could only make the bench having not trained on Monday.
Young forward Mateo Joseph was given a start upfront and the 20-year old striker fired Leeds ahead in the seventh minute with his first goal for the club and indeed first in senior football. Chelsea quickly hit back and led 2-1 at the break through strikes from Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk but Joseph drew Leeds back level with a lovely headed finish from a superb Jaidon Anthony cross in the 59th minute.
The game looked destined for extra-time but Chelsea served up one final twist by bagging a 90th-minute winner through Conor Gallagher who turned the Whites back line before firing home a rising finish past Illan Meslier to send the Blues through.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a pulsating last 16 clash at Stamford Bridge.