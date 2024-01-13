Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Cardiff City with one 9/10 and seven 8s
Leeds made a very bright start and went ahead in the 13th minute as Patrick Bamford took his tally to three goals from his last three games. The Whites no 9 netted whilst on his backside, hooking home from close range following a square ball from Crysencio Summerville who caused mayhem in the box after Georginio Rutter's pass and Junior Firpo's run down the left.
Leeds then doubled their advantage in the 31st minute through Dan James who followed in Summerville's shot which was heading into the back of the net to convert from two yards out after an initial neat pass from Glen Kamara into the box.
The Whites took a 2-0 lead into the break, after which James was denied a second goal by the frame of the goal just before the hour mark as his lob following an Archie Gray pass dropped on to the crossbar. But the Whites bagged their third goal in the 88th minute through Rutter who drilled home a finish after Bamford had dummied Summerville's pass.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Saturday’s triumph in South Wales.