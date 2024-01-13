Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Cardiff City with one 9/10 and seven 8s

Leeds United bagged a third 3-0 victory in succession in Saturday’s Championship clash at Cardiff City – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds made a very bright start and went ahead in the 13th minute as Patrick Bamford took his tally to three goals from his last three games. The Whites no 9 netted whilst on his backside, hooking home from close range following a square ball from Crysencio Summerville who caused mayhem in the box after Georginio Rutter's pass and Junior Firpo's run down the left.

Leeds then doubled their advantage in the 31st minute through Dan James who followed in Summerville's shot which was heading into the back of the net to convert from two yards out after an initial neat pass from Glen Kamara into the box.

The Whites took a 2-0 lead into the break, after which James was denied a second goal by the frame of the goal just before the hour mark as his lob following an Archie Gray pass dropped on to the crossbar. But the Whites bagged their third goal in the 88th minute through Rutter who drilled home a finish after Bamford had dummied Summerville's pass.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Saturday’s triumph in South Wales.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - There when he was needed, which was seldom. A spectator for the vast majority of the afternoon.

2 . Archie Gray 8 - Good defensively, good on the ball. Some really lovely forward play in the second half, when he linked up well with James on the flank.

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - First to everything. Won everything. Played some lovely passes through the lines when Cardiff tried to park the bus. Only beaten once all afternoon.

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8 - Did what was needed defensively, helped to pull the strings from the back and played some really nice football.

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - A couple of moments where he vacated space riskily in the first half but other than that he was steady at the back and good going forward.