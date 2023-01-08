Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Cardiff City as trio score 4/10 and one 3

Leeds United kept themselves in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw at Sunday’s third round hosts Cardiff City – but how did we rate the performances?

Cardiff went ahead with their first real attack in the 24th minute as Jaden Philogene-Bidace fired home after Mark Harris had been played in behind Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo. The Bluebirds then doubled their lead just seven minutes later as Sheyi Ojo netted from the middle of the box after Andy Rinomhota this time played the ball in behind Diego Llorente.

But Leeds finally burst into life following a triple substitution ten minutes into the second half and one of the substitutes in Rodrigo pulled a goal back when heading home from a short corner after a Sam Greenwood cross.

The Whites were then awarded a penalty with ten minutes left as Joel Bagan kept out a Junior Firpo drive with a handball on the line for which he was sent off but Rodrigo saw his spot kick saved. Leeds then squandered further chances to draw level and looked to be heading out but the Whites equalised in the 93rd minute through teenage substitute striker Sonny Perkins who flicked home from close range.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a dramatic afternoon in Wales.

1. Joel Robles 6 - Made a couple of saves, might have done better for the second but the defence let him down. Distribution wasn't always ideal. Photo: Michael Steele

2. Rasmus Kristensen 3 - Really poor performance from an international. Struggled to do both sides of the game. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

3. Pascal Struijk 4 - A terrible first half performance but he showed character to recover, get on the ball and keep Leeds on the front foot in the second half. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

4. Diego Llorente 4 - A very difficult first half and a couple of shaky moments in the second half, but he was better in general after the break. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK