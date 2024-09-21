After beautiful tributes to former Leeds and Cardiff star Sol Bamba, Cardiff were reduced to ten men in just the 23rd minute as Joel Bagan was shown a straight red-card for a heavy late challenge on Willy Gnonto as the last man. Brenden Aaronson’s attempt from the subsequent free-kick was tipped wide but Leeds went ahead on the half hour mark through Largie Ramazani who was played in by Mateo Joseph and advanced on keeper Jak Alnwick before applying a neat finish to cap his full Whites debut with a goal.

Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the break, after which Brenden Aaronson squandered a glorious chance to double United’s lead when sliding a shot wide from close range following Jayden Bogle’s cutback. Leeds were then awarded a penalty in the 65th minute after Bogle was tripped in the area but Pascal Struijk saw his spot kick saved by the legs of Alnwick.

His save gave Cardiff fresh hope but Leeds finally doubled their lead in the 87th minute through Joel Piroe who smashed home past Alnwick from Aaronson’s pass to put the Whites out of sight. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a third league win of the season at the CCS.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Saved well from El Ghazi and from Colwill but was largely a spectator for the vast majority of the game. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 7 - Made a lot of well-timed runs, one of which led to a penalty for Leeds and another allowed him to create a great chance for Aaronson. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - Made a couple of good runs with the ball to try and inject urgency. Some good passing down the right to put Bogle in space. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 7 - Comfortable defensively, saw off Kanga and won his headers. Passed the ball well. Terrible penalty. Brushed off by El Ghazi for a late chance. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - Did his job defensively, tried to get forward on the left to help create but looked frustrated as the game wore on and had to keep passing backwards. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales