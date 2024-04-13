Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Blackburn Rovers with weak 3/10, one 4 and four 5s

Daniel Farke’s side knew that even a draw would take them top of the Championship after Leicester City’s defeat at Friday night hosts Plymouth Argyle and that a victory would send them two points clear in the automatic promotion places ahead of Ipswich Town’s 3pm hosting of Middlesbrough.

Leeds, though, ultimately left with nothing as an 82nd-minute strike from the division’s top scorer Sammie Szmodics condemned United to a first home league loss of the season, dealing a huge blow to the team’s automatic promotion hopes.

The Whites have now taken just one point from their last three games and the defeat left them one point behind both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester but having played a game more than both sides.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an extremely disappointing afternoon at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Little to do beyond that one good stop in the first half, the throw that he botched to cause panic and the goal, where his defence left him high and dry. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

2 . Connor Roberts 7 - Some examples of his leadership, a couple of nice deliveries. Made a huge goalline block. Decent first half, started to run out of steam in the second half understandably. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - Composed performance. Controlled Gallagher for the most part but was beaten in the air for the goal that won it for Blackburn. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

4 . Ethan Ampadu 7 - Like Rodon he was solid for the vast majority of the game. Powerless to prevent the ball that was played in behind him for the winner. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - Did well in his own half, got forward relentlessly and made himself a problem. One shaky moment outside his own area. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales