Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Blackburn Rovers as four men score 8/10, two 6s

Leeds United continued their superb recent run with a 2-0 win at Saturday lunchtime’s Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 16:05 GMT

Leeds went ahead in the 27th minute through winger Dan James who drilled home a low finish into the bottom left corner following Georginio Rutter's pass into the box after Rutter had surged forward down the opposite side of the pitch.

The Whites took their 1-0 advantage into the break, after which they survived Blackburn's appeals for a penalty for a possible Pascal Struijk handball. Whites boss Daniel Farke made a double change with 20 minutes left as Djed Spence and Willy Gnonto replaced Sam Byram and goalscorer James respectively, Spence appearing for the first time since recovering from his knee injury. Gnonto was then denied a combination of Rovers keeper Leopold Wahlstedt and the crossbar as the Whites looked for a second goal which arrived moments later through winger Crysencio Summerville in the 75th minute.

The Dutch winger netted after a neat one two involving Archie Gray who played in Summerville to dink home a lovely finish to double the Whites advantage as the third-placed Whites left with a 2-0 success.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another victory for Farke’s side at Ewood Park.

8 - Made one really big save at an important time, swept really well behind his back four and was there when needed.

1. Illan Meslier

8 - Made one really big save at an important time, swept really well behind his back four and was there when needed. Photo: Tim Markland

7 - Solid if not spectacular. Didn't get into the game for parts of the first half and the second half needed lots of defending, some of which was difficult, but still claimed a lovely assist.

2. Archie Gray

7 - Solid if not spectacular. Didn't get into the game for parts of the first half and the second half needed lots of defending, some of which was difficult, but still claimed a lovely assist. Photo: Cameron Smith

8 - A difficult clean sheet to keep but he threw himself into his work. A lot of big challenges.

3. Joe Rodon

8 - A difficult clean sheet to keep but he threw himself into his work. A lot of big challenges. Photo: George Tewkesbury

8 - Looked on it from the start and was there in the right place on numerous occasions and made the right decisions.

4. Pascal Struijk

8 - Looked on it from the start and was there in the right place on numerous occasions and made the right decisions. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

7 - Some big challenges and good touches. Didn't have it easy on his flank but dug in.

5. Sam Byram

7 - Some big challenges and good touches. Didn't have it easy on his flank but dug in. Photo: Jess Hornby

7 - Some of his passing was off, but he did the physical side of the game really well.

6. Ethan Ampadu

7 - Some of his passing was off, but he did the physical side of the game really well. Photo: Mike Egerton

