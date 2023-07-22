Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v AS Monaco with new faces and pair's 7/10 from bench
Whites boss Daniel Farke gave a debut to new summer signing Ethan Ampadu who started in centre midfield and the 22-year-old made a good impression as the first half ended 0-0, Leeds guilty of squandering chances in front of goal.
Leeds again pushed forward after the break but a period of strong pressure from Monaco led to the French side going ahead through a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty awarded for Willy Gnonto dangling a leg as Leeds looked to clear a corner.
The second half also featured a Whites return for Sam Byram who has been training with Leeds and was brought on as a second half substitute but Monaco bagged a second goal through a fantastic bullet header finish from Kevin Holland from a left flank cross.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Saturday’s pre-season friendly at the LNER Community Stadium in York.