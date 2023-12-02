Leeds United played out a topsy-turvy, high-scoring game at Elland Road against Middlesbrough this weekend, in what was an especially entertaining match for the neutrals.

Leeds went ten league games unbeaten on Saturday afternoon as Middlesbrough were seen off in LS11 by three goals to two. United conceded early, allowing Emmanuel Latte Lath to fire beyond Illan Meslier in the opening stages, but responded immediately through Dan James and Crysencio Summerville to flip the game on its head with just seven minutes on the clock.

Elland Road celebrated once more during the opening 45 minutes as Joel Piroe confidently converted a spot-kick awarded for a Matt Clarke foul on Georginio Rutter. But, on the stroke of half time, Boro striker Latte Lath doubled his tally for the day, flicking a near post header into the back of the Leeds net.

The second half was decidedly less high-octane than the first, but referee Darren England was required to show a red card for Anfernee Dijksteel after a foul on James with 62 minutes played. The Dutchman trudged from the field, jeered by the home supporters, after picking up his second yellow of the game.

Here are the player ratings from this afternoon’s fixture.

1 . Illan Meslier - 6/10 Potentially unsighted for the near post Boro opener. Couldn't do much about the second. Made a vital stop in the first half but didn't have many saves to make beyond that.

2 . Archie Gray - 8/10 A mature performance. Dealt with the ball well, sent Boro players left, right and centre. Got stuck in and provided a cross for a goal.

3 . Joe Rodon - 8/10 Some big, important challenges. Repeatedly tried to calm things down and keep Leeds composed. Made one particularly vital defensive block in his own area at 3-2 up.

4 . Pascal Struijk - 6/10 A wobbly one. Didn't start brilliantly and got caught upfield for the break that led to Boro's second from a corner. Had to dig in but bore the look of a man who was trying to recover his composure.

5 . Sam Byram - 7/10 Beaten in the air too easily for the second goal but was good otherwise. Gave Boro problems in attack, showed his defensive nous on a number of occasions.