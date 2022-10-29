Graham Smyth’s Leeds United player ratings gallery vs Liverpool as one scores 9 and three 8s in huge win
Leeds United travelled to Merseyside to take on Liverpool on Saturday evening. Here are chief football writer Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings
Leeds United have picked up a famous 2-1 win away at Liverpool courtesy of Crysencio Summerville’s late goal.
The Whites took the lead after just four minutes when striker Rodrigo pounced on a Joe Gomez mistake to score in front of the Kop. The Spaniard has now got six goals to his name so far this season and has already matched his tally from the whole of the last campaign.
The hosts were able to find an equaliser shortly after through key man Mo Salah. The Egypt international latched onto an Andy Robertson cross and hooked the ball into the net to level things up.
Jesse Marsch’s side had goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the second-half after the Frenchman made a string of impressive saves. Leeds then went and won it near the end to send the travelling support into raptures after Summerville poked the ball in past Alisson.
Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings...