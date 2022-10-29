Leeds United travelled to Merseyside to take on Liverpool on Saturday evening. Here are chief football writer Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings

Leeds United have picked up a famous 2-1 win away at Liverpool courtesy of Crysencio Summerville’s late goal.

The Whites took the lead after just four minutes when striker Rodrigo pounced on a Joe Gomez mistake to score in front of the Kop. The Spaniard has now got six goals to his name so far this season and has already matched his tally from the whole of the last campaign.

The hosts were able to find an equaliser shortly after through key man Mo Salah. The Egypt international latched onto an Andy Robertson cross and hooked the ball into the net to level things up.

Jesse Marsch’s side had goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the second-half after the Frenchman made a string of impressive saves. Leeds then went and won it near the end to send the travelling support into raptures after Summerville poked the ball in past Alisson.

Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings...

1. Illan Meslier, 9 An outstanding performance. He might have wanted another go at the Salah goal but from then on he was magnificent. A difference maker. Photo: (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Rasmus Kristensen, 7 A couple of scary moments defensively and let Salah go for the goal, but dug in and had a very solid second half. Photo: (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Photo Sales

3. Robin Koch, 7 Made some important early interventions in the first half and more in the second. Wasn’t a flawless performance but an important one. Photo: (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper, 6 A couple of wobbles that almost proved costly, wasn’t able to reach the level that he’s set for himself in the Premier League. Photo: (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales