Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Wolves as trio score 5/10 but one 8

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made ten changes to his side and gave debuts to youngsters Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and keeper Joel Robles. Leeds began brightly and only a goalline clearance denied another youngster Leo Hjelde from heading the Whites into an early lead from a corner. But Wolves gradually got a foothold in the game and after chances for both sides, the hosts bagged the only goal of the game with just five minutes left. Substitute Sam Greenwod lost possession in the middle of the park and Daniel Podence worked the ball to Boubacar Traore who found the top left corner from just inside the box. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the midweek defeat at Molineux.