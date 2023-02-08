Leeds United took a 2-2 draw from Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at arch rivals Manchester United in the club’s first game post-Jesse Marsch – but how did we rate the performances?

Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo are in caretaker charge of Leeds following the dismissal of Marsch and the Whites got off to a dream start at Old Trafford as Willy Gnonto fired his side ahead after just 55 seconds. Leeds then lost both Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk to injuries but took a 1-0 lead into the interval after a fantastic first-half display as Skubala called the orders from the touchline.

The Whites made another lightning start to the second half and doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart as substitute Crysencio Summerville’s cross from a tight angle deflected off Raphael Varane past David de Gea. The Red Devils then pulled a goal two minutes after the hour mark as Marcus Rashford beat Robin Koch to head home a Diogo Dalot cross.

Back came Leeds and a free-kick from substitute Brenden Aaronson crashed back off the post but the hosts drew level with 18 minutes left through Jadon Sancho who fired home through a crowded box.

Honours finished even and Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a pulsating clash at Old Trafford.

Illan Meslier 7 - Kicking wasn't always spot on and he was lucky not to catch Garnacho with a desperate challenge but made huge saves in both halves.

Luke Ayling 8 - A monster first half, making a tonne of tackles. It wore on him in the second half. Effort was there but he was exhausted by the finish.

Robin Koch 7 - Made a lot of important tackles and blocks but allowed Rashford to get up above him for the goal. Caught flat footed.

Max Wober 7 - Some excellent defending and important interventions, some dodgy passing that put his side in bother.