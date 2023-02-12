News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Man United as trio score 8s but two 6s

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat in Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to arch rivals Manchester United – but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
2 minutes ago

Leeds created a host of good opportunities but the Red Devils went ahead with ten minutes left when Marcus Rashford headed home a Luke Shaw cross. The visitors then added a second just five minutes later as Wout Weghorst played in Alejandro Garnacho who fired past Illan Meslier with a slow strike that went in off the post.

The Red Devils had earlier been denied by the frame of the goal when a rocket of a shot from Diogo Dalot crashed back off the crossbar with the score goalless. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an 11th defeat of the season for the Whites.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Some big stops. Might want another go at the second goal, given it was from that angle but the shot was fierce.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Luke Ayling

8 - He was everywhere. Big tackles, good pressing, disciplined performance but got forward to good effect and came close to scoring. Tired towards the final few minutes.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Robin Koch

8 - A very solid, physical display. Some big challenges and headers.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Max Wober

7 - His error put Fernandes in on goal before half-time and Rashford stole in between him and Firpo to score. Made big tackles. Was otherwise solid.

Photo: Gareth Copley

