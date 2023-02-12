Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Man United as trio score 8s but two 6s

Leeds created a host of good opportunities but the Red Devils went ahead with ten minutes left when Marcus Rashford headed home a Luke Shaw cross. The visitors then added a second just five minutes later as Wout Weghorst played in Alejandro Garnacho who fired past Illan Meslier with a slow strike that went in off the post.

The Red Devils had earlier been denied by the frame of the goal when a rocket of a shot from Diogo Dalot crashed back off the crossbar with the score goalless. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an 11th defeat of the season for the Whites.