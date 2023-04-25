Leeds United blew a huge chance as Tuesday night’s hosting of relegation rivals Leicester City ended in a 1-1 draw – but how we did we rate the performances?

Leicester looked to have gone ahead in the seventh minute when Leeds failed to clear a corner from which Boubakary Soumare laid the ball off to Youri Tielemans who rifled home a 20-yard rocket that flew into the top left corner off the bar.

However, to Elland Road's delight, VAR intervened and the strike was disallowed due to Soumare being offside, leading to celebrations in the stands akin to a home goal. Instead, Leeds went ahead in the 20th minute through a fine goal from Luis Sinisterra who stormed towards the back post to head home a brilliant cross from Jack Harrison who had cut in from the right flank.

But after pushing Leeds back deeper and deeper, Leicester bagged the goal they had been threatening for some time in the 79th minute as Kelechi Iheanacho burst away and beat Liam Cooper before releasing James Maddison and the ball then found substitute Jamie Vardy who slotted home past Meslier.

Leeds then squandered a glorious chance at the death as a corner dropped to an unmarked Patrick Bamford at the back post but the Whites no 9 could only flick the ball wide as he looked to the skies.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a draw which leaves Leeds

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - A couple of important saves, kicking was an issue at times but crucially no big mistakes. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 6 - A few mistakes, lots of bombing up and down in the first half and mostly defending in the second half. Some good attacking play earlier on. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch 6 - Reasonably solid, had to be as well because there was a lot of pressure. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . Liam Cooper 6 - Not quite at his Fulham level, a few errors crept in and a bit of recklessness, but plenty of vital defending. Good in the air. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales