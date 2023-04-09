Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Crystal Palace with eight 4s and two 3/10s
Leeds United completely imploded as they fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to relegation rivals Crystal Palace – but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds dominated the opening exchanges but were continually thwarted by heroics from Palace keeper Sam Johnstone and only had a fine Patrick Bamford header to show for their efforts for a 1-0 lead. The Eagles then equalised in first-half stoppage time as Marc Guehi beat Illan Meslier to a close range finish from a set piece after the visitors had earlier been denied by the post.
But the Whites were then absolutely blitzed after the interval as Palace netted twice in two minutes to go 3-1 up approaching the hour mark through strikes from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze. United’s afternoon then got even worse as an Odsonne Edouard strike and second goal from Ayew brought up the Eagles nap hand as Elland Road emptied by the minute.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a real game of two halves at LS11 that has left Leeds fifth-bottom and only two points clear of the drop zone.