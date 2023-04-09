News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Crystal Palace with eight 4s and two 3/10s

Leeds United completely imploded as they fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to relegation rivals Crystal Palace – but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

Leeds dominated the opening exchanges but were continually thwarted by heroics from Palace keeper Sam Johnstone and only had a fine Patrick Bamford header to show for their efforts for a 1-0 lead. The Eagles then equalised in first-half stoppage time as Marc Guehi beat Illan Meslier to a close range finish from a set piece after the visitors had earlier been denied by the post.

But the Whites were then absolutely blitzed after the interval as Palace netted twice in two minutes to go 3-1 up approaching the hour mark through strikes from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze. United’s afternoon then got even worse as an Odsonne Edouard strike and second goal from Ayew brought up the Eagles nap hand as Elland Road emptied by the minute.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a real game of two halves at LS11 that has left Leeds fifth-bottom and only two points clear of the drop zone.

5 - Slow to react for the first goal but generally hung out to dry as the game got away from Leeds.

1. Illan Meslier

5 - Slow to react for the first goal but generally hung out to dry as the game got away from Leeds.

3 - Didn't have a bad first half but struggled badly after the break. Defending for Ayew's header in both the build up and the finish was poor. Confidence looked shattered.

2. Luke Ayling

3 - Didn't have a bad first half but struggled badly after the break. Defending for Ayew's header in both the build up and the finish was poor. Confidence looked shattered.

4 - Couldn't stem the tide or organise the defence sufficiently at set-pieces in the first half or in open play as Palace ran riot in the second.

3. Robin Koch

4 - Couldn't stem the tide or organise the defence sufficiently at set-pieces in the first half or in open play as Palace ran riot in the second.

4 - Fine before the break, rabbit in headlights at times after it.

4. Pascal Struijk

4 - Fine before the break, rabbit in headlights at times after it.

