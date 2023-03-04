Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Chelsea as trio score 5/10 and one 4

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at London rivals Chelsea – but how did we rate the performances?

Chelsea squandered a fine chance to go ahead in the 16th minute through Kai Havertz who was played in one-on-one but failed to beat Illan Meslier who stuck out an arm to save the forward's attempt at a dinked finish.

The frame of the goal then saved Leeds in the 22nd minute as a rising effort from Joao Felix from the edge of the box cannoned back off the crossbar. The Blues wasted another good opening in the 32nd minute when Ben Chilwell sent a volley wide with only Meslier to beat from just inside the box as the first half ended goalless.

Chelsea made a bright start to the second half and Raheem Sterling stabbed an effort over the bar before Enzo Fernandez also sent a free-kick over. But the hosts bagged what proved the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute as Wesley Fofana produced a huge leap to outjump Weston McKennie and head home a Ben Chilwell corner.

Leeds attempted to rally but Georginio Rutter could only fire a shot straight at Benoit Badiashile after being picked out by a Luke Ayling cross in the middle of the box after Sterling had fired just over in search of a Blues second. United's final chance then fell to keeper Illan Meslier who went up for a 94th-minute corner and sent in a header that was saved.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a 13th defeat of the season for the Whites.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Thought about coming for the corner and those steps made it easier for the winner to go over him. Made a huge one-on-one save in the first half. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 7 - Some important defending, got forward to help the attack. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch 7 - Solid. Got on the ball well to help Leeds finally grow into it in the first half. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4 . Max Wober 7 - Similar story to his defensive partner. Some big tackles and interventions. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales