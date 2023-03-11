Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Brighton with five 7s but trio of 5/10s

Leeds United fought back twice to claim a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s Premier League hosting of highflying Brighton – but how did we rate the performances?

Brighton went ahead in the 33rd minute as Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister applied a simple headed finish from close range after Kaoru Mitoma had headed a Pascal Gross delivery back across the box.

Leeds drew level in spectacular fashion seven minutes later as Jack Harrison squared the ball to Patrick Bamford whose rising shot from the edge of the area took a deflection before flying past keeper Jason Steele in off the bar.

Brighton went back in front in the 61st minute as Harrison slid home an unfortunate own goal under pressure from Solly March as Leeds failed to properly clear a low cross from Mitoma from the left side of the box. But Leeds drew level for the second time in the 79th minute as substitute Willy Gnonto played a short corner to Harrison who cut inside before unleashing a terrific curler into the top right corner.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a four-goal thriller at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Made a couple of big saves that kept Leeds in it at key moments. Wasn't to blame for either goal. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 5 - Beaten in the air for the first goal, struggled to stay with Mitoma who plagued him. Got forward well. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch 5 - A couple of shaky moments, he and Wober were unable to stop Evan Ferguson from being an outlet. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Max Wober 6 - Similar story to Koch, let Welbeck in for a big chance. Made a few big tackles though. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales