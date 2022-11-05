Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Bournemouth as trio score 8/10 but one 4

Leeds went ahead in just the third minute as Rodrigo converted a penalty won by Summerville but Bournemouth equalised just four minutes later after awful defending let in Marcus Tavernier to convert. More slack work at the back then led to Phillip Billing firing the Cherries ahead in the 19th minute and Bournemouth bagged a third goal just three minutes into the second half as Dominic Solanke netted from a counter from a Leeds corner.

But Leeds pulled a goal back on the hour mark through a majestic finish from substitute Sam Greenwood who then set up the equaliser as his corner was headed home by captain Liam Cooper in the 68th minute. Incredibly, the Whites then went ahead in the 84th minute after brilliant work from another substitute in Willy Gnonto who stormed through the middle of the park on his 19th birthday before playing in Summerville who converted to send Elland Road wild.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a crazy afternoon at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier 7 - Another huge one-v-one save in the first half. Let down by his defence for the goals. Helped manage the game at 4-3.

2. Rasmus Kristensen 6 - Some very shaky moments defensively, first half especially, but showed real heart to stick in and got better as it went on.

3. Liam Cooper 6 - Found himself in a battle with Moore, couldn't completely get on top. Goal was a vital moment, played well in the later stages.

4. Robin Koch 5 - Well below his standards in the first half. Showed some improvement in the second half.