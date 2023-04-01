News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Arsenal with nine 5s, one 4 and a 3/10

Leeds United fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s clash at Premier League leaders Arsenal – but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

Javi Gracia’s Whites went close after just ten seconds as Rasmus Kristensen found space towards the right hand edge of the area and unleashed a drive which Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale saved.

Gabriel Jesus then sent a free header over the bar for the hosts but Leeds squandered further chances through Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison only to then concede a penalty as Luke Ayling fouled Gabriel Jesus who converted in sending Illan Meslier the wrong way.

Mikel Arteta’s league leaders took a 1-0 advantage into the break and the Gunners doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half as former Whites loanee Ben White converted a cross from Gabriel Martinelli with a strike that flew past Meslier in off the bar.

Jesus then smashed home his second and Arsenal’s third in the 55th minute before Leeds pulled a goal back with 14 minutes remaining through Kristensen who beat Ramsdale with a deflected side-footed strike from just outside of the box. But the Gunners added a fourth goal with six minutes left when Granit Xhaka escaped Ayling before heading past Meslier as United’s goal difference took a hit along with the defeat.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a defeat which left Leeds fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone following a victory for relegation rivals Bournemouth and a point for Nottingham Forest.

5 - A couple of nice passes aside, his distribution wasn't great. Almost cost his team a goal coming out of his area again.

1. Illan Meslier

5 - A couple of nice passes aside, his distribution wasn't great. Almost cost his team a goal coming out of his area again.

1. Illan Meslier

3 - A horrible afternoon. Gave away a penalty, was beaten too easily for Arsenal's second goal. Left behind by Xhaka for the fourth. Ball in behind caused him huge issues.

2. Luke Ayling

3 - A horrible afternoon. Gave away a penalty, was beaten too easily for Arsenal's second goal. Left behind by Xhaka for the fourth. Ball in behind caused him huge issues.

2. Luke Ayling

5 - Beaten by Trossard for the third, looked shaky a couple of times, got himself in the book when he mistimed a challenge on Martinelli.

3. Robin Koch

5 - Beaten by Trossard for the third, looked shaky a couple of times, got himself in the book when he mistimed a challenge on Martinelli.

3. Robin Koch

5 - Didn't do a lot wrong for the goals but didn't have much of an impact on the game on or off the ball.

4. Pascal Struijk

5 - Didn't do a lot wrong for the goals but didn't have much of an impact on the game on or off the ball.

4. Pascal Struijk

