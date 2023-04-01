Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Arsenal with nine 5s, one 4 and a 3/10

Leeds United fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s clash at Premier League leaders Arsenal – but how did we rate the performances?

Javi Gracia’s Whites went close after just ten seconds as Rasmus Kristensen found space towards the right hand edge of the area and unleashed a drive which Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale saved.

Gabriel Jesus then sent a free header over the bar for the hosts but Leeds squandered further chances through Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison only to then concede a penalty as Luke Ayling fouled Gabriel Jesus who converted in sending Illan Meslier the wrong way.

Mikel Arteta’s league leaders took a 1-0 advantage into the break and the Gunners doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half as former Whites loanee Ben White converted a cross from Gabriel Martinelli with a strike that flew past Meslier in off the bar.

Jesus then smashed home his second and Arsenal’s third in the 55th minute before Leeds pulled a goal back with 14 minutes remaining through Kristensen who beat Ramsdale with a deflected side-footed strike from just outside of the box. But the Gunners added a fourth goal with six minutes left when Granit Xhaka escaped Ayling before heading past Meslier as United’s goal difference took a hit along with the defeat.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a defeat which left Leeds fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone following a victory for relegation rivals Bournemouth and a point for Nottingham Forest.

1 . Illan Meslier 5 - A couple of nice passes aside, his distribution wasn't great. Almost cost his team a goal coming out of his area again. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 3 - A horrible afternoon. Gave away a penalty, was beaten too easily for Arsenal's second goal. Left behind by Xhaka for the fourth. Ball in behind caused him huge issues. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch 5 - Beaten by Trossard for the third, looked shaky a couple of times, got himself in the book when he mistimed a challenge on Martinelli. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 5 - Didn't do a lot wrong for the goals but didn't have much of an impact on the game on or off the ball. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales