YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his thoughts on the Leeds United players’ performances in this evening’s defeat against West Bromwich Albion

Daniel Farke’s men lost for the second successive game on Friday night as Leeds were beaten 1-0 at the hands of West Bromwich Albion. The United boss made five changes, two of which were enforced, to his starting line-up but a freshening up of the side could not turn Leeds’ fortunes after defeat at Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Leeds’ attacking threat was largely thwarted, although the Whites were denied what appeared a good case for a penalty kick during the first half as Willy Gnonto was pulled to the floor by Cedric Kipre inside the Baggies’ penalty area.

Grady Diangana’s opener proved to be the game’s decisive – and only – goal, scored during the first 45 minutes. Leeds struggled to find an answer during the second half, which eventually petered out and sees the team consolidate their place in fourth.

West Brom, meanwhile, moved within three points of Farke’s men with their latest victory.

1 . Karl Darlow - 5/10 Flappy at crosses, which caused problems for Leeds. Couldn't do much about the goal. Didn't have a lot to do in terms of saves. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Djed Spence - 5/10 His side wasn't the problem defensively but he could add little in possession. There was no fluidity in the link-up between him and Gnonto. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon - 7/10 Solid, tried to break lines with his passing and tried to inject some forward impetus. Spent the second half in apparent discomfort but fought through it. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Liam Cooper - 6/10 Some nice defensive work, was tidy on the ball for the most part. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram - 5/10 Difficult to say he was directly at fault for Leeds' issues on that flank because he tucked inside a lot and that could have been tactical, but he couldn't provide a solution. Some good work but no serious impact. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales