Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings from Man United friendly as four score 7/10 but one 4

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat against arch rivals Manchester United in new Whites boss Daniel Farke’s first game in charge – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:41 BST

Farke gave minutes to 21 different players and Leeds created plenty of chances but so did the Red Devils who went ahead in the 67th minute through Noam Emeram who finished an attack that began with Pascal Struijk losing possession in his own half.

Poor defending again cost Leeds dear in the 81st minute as Joe Hugill was given the freedom to net in the middle of the box from an Emeram cross upon being played onside by a disjointed back line. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo.

5 - Made one sharp save but his distribution was an issue and brought pressure in the first half.

1. Kristoffer Klaesson

5 - Made one sharp save but his distribution was an issue and brought pressure in the first half. Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
7 - Solid defensively, did well in one-v-one moments and kept it sensible in possession.

2. Cody Drameh

7 - Solid defensively, did well in one-v-one moments and kept it sensible in possession. Photo: Ash Donelon

Photo Sales
7 - Leeds' busiest defender in the early stages, made plenty of blocks, tackles and headers, tried to direct things in possession.

3. Liam Cooper

7 - Leeds' busiest defender in the early stages, made plenty of blocks, tackles and headers, tried to direct things in possession. Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
5 - A few shaky moments for the youngster, against some dangerous attackers. Stayed in it and kept wanting the ball.

4. Jeremiah Mullen

5 - A few shaky moments for the youngster, against some dangerous attackers. Stayed in it and kept wanting the ball. Photo: Ash Donelon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Graham SmythDaniel FarkeMan UnitedPascal Struijk