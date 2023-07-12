Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings from Man United friendly as four score 7/10 but one 4

Farke gave minutes to 21 different players and Leeds created plenty of chances but so did the Red Devils who went ahead in the 67th minute through Noam Emeram who finished an attack that began with Pascal Struijk losing possession in his own half.

Poor defending again cost Leeds dear in the 81st minute as Joe Hugill was given the freedom to net in the middle of the box from an Emeram cross upon being played onside by a disjointed back line. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo.