YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the performances of Leeds United’s players in this evening’s FA Cup Third Round Replay

Leeds United progressed to the Fourth Round of this year’s FA Cup, but only at the second time of asking, as they defeated Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Elland Road following an initial 2-2 draw in South Wales. The Whites named a strong XI to face the Bluebirds on home turf, but were unable to call upon new club-record signing Georginio Rutter due to player eligibility rules.

French forward Rutter had not been signed, and therefore registered, for the initial contest at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month, meaning he could not feature in the replay at Elland Road.

A Willy Gnonto brace, which began with a spectacular opener inside 30 seconds, followed by Rodrigo Moreno’s 12th goal of the season and a Patrick Bamford double off the bench saw Leeds through to the Fourth Round, where Leeds will play Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley.

1. Illan Meslier - 7 A couple of comfortable saves aside he didn't have a lot else to do, barring picking the ball out of his net. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Rasmus Kristensen - 7 Lots of hard work, some good football down the right. Very willing to get forward, delivered well a couple of times but a few stray passes. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Diego Llorente - 7 Got turned on halfway late on but for the most part did fine against the visiting Championship attack. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Max Wober - 7 Steady enough in his natural position as a centre-back. Injury forced him off in the second half but he was physical and solid. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales