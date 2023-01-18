Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and picture gallery in five-star FA Cup win as teenager secures only 9
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the performances of Leeds United’s players in this evening’s FA Cup Third Round Replay
Leeds United progressed to the Fourth Round of this year’s FA Cup, but only at the second time of asking, as they defeated Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Elland Road following an initial 2-2 draw in South Wales. The Whites named a strong XI to face the Bluebirds on home turf, but were unable to call upon new club-record signing Georginio Rutter due to player eligibility rules.
French forward Rutter had not been signed, and therefore registered, for the initial contest at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month, meaning he could not feature in the replay at Elland Road.
A Willy Gnonto brace, which began with a spectacular opener inside 30 seconds, followed by Rodrigo Moreno’s 12th goal of the season and a Patrick Bamford double off the bench saw Leeds through to the Fourth Round, where Leeds will play Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley.