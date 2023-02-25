Graham Smyth’s Leeds United player ratings and matchday pic gallery as Whites see off Saints and duo get 8s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances after today’s 1-0 win versus Southampton
By Graham Smyth
3 minutes ago
Leeds put an end to their ten-game winless streak in the Premier League with victory over 20th place Southampton at Elland Road. Junior Firpo’s late strike from inside the penalty area sent the home supporters wild and helped United climb back out of the relegation zone at the expense of last weekend’s opponents Everton.
Here are Graham Smyth’s player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s win.
