News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Graham Smyth’s Leeds United player ratings and matchday pic gallery as Whites see off Saints and duo get 8s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances after today’s 1-0 win versus Southampton

By Graham Smyth
3 minutes ago

Leeds put an end to their ten-game winless streak in the Premier League with victory over 20th place Southampton at Elland Road. Junior Firpo’s late strike from inside the penalty area sent the home supporters wild and helped United climb back out of the relegation zone at the expense of last weekend’s opponents Everton.

Here are Graham Smyth’s player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s win.

1. Junior Firpo celebrates his goal

Junior Firpo celebrates his goal. Leeds United v Southampton. Premier League. Elland Road. Picture Bruce Rollinson 25 February 2023.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Illan Meslier - 7

A spectator for the vast majority of the game. Late header from Summerville's miskick was about the height of it. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Luke Ayling - 7

Recovered from a tough start when gave the ball away a few times, battled and helped Leeds play in the right areas. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Robin Koch - 8

Did battle with a giant and somehow beat him in the air on multiple occasions, eventually seeing him off. Solid and steady. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Graham SmythSouthamptonPremier LeagueElland RoadEverton